Hochstein: Washington still wants normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel

US Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein announced on Thursday that he does not believe that hope for normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel should be abandoned. He asserted that it remains a goal for the United States despite the ongoing war in Gaza.



Sources familiar with Saudi Arabia's thinking had indicated to Reuters two months ago that the Kingdom had frozen US-backed plans to normalize relations with Israel amid the escalating war between the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and Israeli forces.



Speaking on the sidelines of an event in the UAE, Hochstein stated, "I think not every road is a straight road, and sometimes it goes in different directions first. But the goal remains the same."



According to Reuters, he continued, "We remain committed to the goal of regional integration, and it is not just about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Israel, but it should be much broader than that."



He continued, "I do not think we change our course, and I do not think this war should. This war should remind us that if we do not move towards regional integration and peace and security – that is the alternative."