Israel says rockets fired from Gaza refugee zone on Wednesday

Middle East News
2023-12-07 | 05:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel says rockets fired from Gaza refugee zone on Wednesday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel says rockets fired from Gaza refugee zone on Wednesday

Israel accused Palestinian militants on Thursday of having launched rockets from within a zone in the southern Gaza Strip where it has said civilians fleeing the now eight-week-old war can find safety.

Twelve rockets were launched from the Al-Mawasi zone on Wednesday and at least one more from close to a humanitarian area in Rafah, the Israeli army said on social media, accusing Hamas of "using the civilians as a human shield".

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Rockets

Gaza

Refugee

Zone

Hamas

Rafah

Civilians

LBCI Next
UNRWA says attacks on Gaza make the situation 'desperate'
Hochstein: Washington still wants normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-29

US says Israel must distinguish between Hamas, Gaza civilians

LBCI
Middle East News
02:52

Violent battles ongoing in Khan Yunis and throughout Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
12:34

Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-05

Intense clashes reported between Israeli army and Hamas in southern Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:30

Egypt says still pushing to accelerate delivery of aid to Gaza

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:28

Meta's Oversight Board reviews content related to Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
Middle East News
06:12

UNRWA says attacks on Gaza make the situation 'desperate'

LBCI
Middle East News
05:13

Hochstein: Washington still wants normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-11

Hezbollah targets Israeli Ramim Barracks with missile weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

'War crime': Amnesty International points to 'deliberate' Israeli attack on journalists in south Lebanon on October 13th

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Gaza sacrificed daily: Hezbollah's Nabil Kaouk accuses American decisions, Arab 'complicity'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-04

Israeli general says operations in northern Gaza are nearing completion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

New dollar tax on household waste

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:07

Hezbollah's series of attacks: Overview of Wednesday's offensive

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:56

Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages

LBCI
Middle East News
12:34

Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:51

Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More