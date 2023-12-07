UNRWA says attacks on Gaza make the situation 'desperate'

Middle East News
2023-12-07 | 06:12
UNRWA says attacks on Gaza make the situation &#39;desperate&#39;
UNRWA says attacks on Gaza make the situation 'desperate'

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said on Thursday that the heavy bombardment of the Gaza Strip has made the situation "desperate."

"Conditions required to deliver aid do not exist. UNRWA shelters are overflowing," the UN agency said on X. "There is not enough aid to meet the overwhelming needs. UNRWA operations are being strangled."

Israel has resumed its heavy bombardments on the besieged enclave since the truce ended on Friday.
 
 

