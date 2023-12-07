UNRWA says attacks on Gaza make the situation 'desperate'

Heavy bombardment & resumption of military operation have made the situation in #Gaza desperate.
Conditions required to deliver aid DO NOT exist.@UNRWA shelters are OVERFLOWING.
There is NOT ENOUGH aid to meet the overwhelming needs. @UNRWA operations are being strangled. pic.twitter.com/811ch3KSSx
— UNRWA (@UNRWA) December 7, 2023
