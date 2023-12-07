News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Labor Inspector
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egypt says still pushing to accelerate delivery of aid to Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-07 | 06:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Egypt says still pushing to accelerate delivery of aid to Gaza
Egypt is still pushing to accelerate the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip, the state information service said on Thursday, after the amounts of relief getting through to the enclave dipped with the end of a truce on Dec. 1.
The government body reiterated that Egypt would never allow the emptying of the Gaza Strip of its residents as they are pushed southwards towards the border with Egypt.
Reuters
Middle East News
Egypt
Aid
Gaza
Israel
Hamas
War
Next
Israel responds to findings of investigation into Reuters journalist's death: 'We do not target civilians'
Meta's Oversight Board reviews content related to Israel-Hamas war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:34
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
Middle East News
12:34
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Erasing history: Israel's war crimes against Gaza's cultural heritage
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Erasing history: Israel's war crimes against Gaza's cultural heritage
0
World News
10:05
Putin tells Raisi vital to discuss Palestine; Raisi says genocide in Gaza
World News
10:05
Putin tells Raisi vital to discuss Palestine; Raisi says genocide in Gaza
0
Middle East News
09:27
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli settlers' crimes in the West Bank, urges international action
Middle East News
09:27
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli settlers' crimes in the West Bank, urges international action
0
Middle East News
09:06
Israeli TV says civilian killed in Hezbollah cross-border strikes
Middle East News
09:06
Israeli TV says civilian killed in Hezbollah cross-border strikes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:12
Israel responds to findings of investigation into Reuters journalist's death: 'We do not target civilians'
Middle East News
08:12
Israel responds to findings of investigation into Reuters journalist's death: 'We do not target civilians'
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Erasing history: Israel's war crimes against Gaza's cultural heritage
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Erasing history: Israel's war crimes against Gaza's cultural heritage
0
Press Highlights
01:23
New dollar tax on household waste
Press Highlights
01:23
New dollar tax on household waste
0
Press Highlights
01:29
France prepares for Hochstein's mission
Press Highlights
01:29
France prepares for Hochstein's mission
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:23
New dollar tax on household waste
Press Highlights
01:23
New dollar tax on household waste
2
Press Highlights
00:24
Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?
Press Highlights
00:24
Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?
3
Lebanon News
11:07
Hezbollah's series of attacks: Overview of Wednesday's offensive
Lebanon News
11:07
Hezbollah's series of attacks: Overview of Wednesday's offensive
4
Middle East News
12:34
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
Middle East News
12:34
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
5
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah reports 'successful' strike on Israeli military gathering
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah reports 'successful' strike on Israeli military gathering
6
Press Highlights
01:51
Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps
Press Highlights
01:51
Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps
7
Press Highlights
01:29
France prepares for Hochstein's mission
Press Highlights
01:29
France prepares for Hochstein's mission
8
Press Highlights
01:06
French envoy Le Drian's surprise visit to Lebanon amidst Al-Aqsa Flood developments
Press Highlights
01:06
French envoy Le Drian's surprise visit to Lebanon amidst Al-Aqsa Flood developments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More