Egypt says still pushing to accelerate delivery of aid to Gaza

Middle East News
2023-12-07 | 06:30
Egypt says still pushing to accelerate delivery of aid to Gaza
Egypt says still pushing to accelerate delivery of aid to Gaza

Egypt is still pushing to accelerate the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip, the state information service said on Thursday, after the amounts of relief getting through to the enclave dipped with the end of a truce on Dec. 1.

The government body reiterated that Egypt would never allow the emptying of the Gaza Strip of its residents as they are pushed southwards towards the border with Egypt.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Egypt

Aid

Gaza

Israel

Hamas

War

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

