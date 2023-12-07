Israel responds to findings of investigation into Reuters journalist's death: 'We do not target civilians'

2023-12-07 | 08:12
Israel responds to findings of investigation into Reuters journalist's death: 'We do not target civilians'

The spokesperson for the Israeli government, Eylon Levy, stated on Thursday that he is not aware of the results reached by investigators indicating that Israeli tank fire killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and injured six others in Lebanon. However, he denied that Israeli forces targeted civilians. 

In response to questions about the findings reported by Reuters, Agence France-Presse, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, Levy said in a press briefing broadcast on television, "We do not target civilians... We do everything in our power to keep civilians out of harm's way." 

Reuters   
 

