Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Israel responds to findings of investigation into Reuters journalist's death: 'We do not target civilians'
Middle East News
2023-12-07 | 08:12
Israel responds to findings of investigation into Reuters journalist's death: 'We do not target civilians'
The spokesperson for the Israeli government, Eylon Levy, stated on Thursday that he is not aware of the results reached by investigators indicating that Israeli tank fire killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and injured six others in Lebanon. However, he denied that Israeli forces targeted civilians.
In response to questions about the findings reported by Reuters, Agence France-Presse, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, Levy said in a press briefing broadcast on television, "We do not target civilians... We do everything in our power to keep civilians out of harm's way."
Reuters
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Eylon Levy
Investigators
Journalist
Issam Abdallah
Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps
Putin hails Saudi ties as he meets crown prince
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over killing of journalist Issam Abdallah by Israel
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over killing of journalist Issam Abdallah by Israel
0
Lebanon News
05:26
'War crime': Amnesty International points to 'deliberate' Israeli attack on journalists in south Lebanon on October 13th
Lebanon News
05:26
'War crime': Amnesty International points to 'deliberate' Israeli attack on journalists in south Lebanon on October 13th
0
Lebanon News
03:46
AFP Investigation: Israeli tank shell killed journalist, injured others on October 13 in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:46
AFP Investigation: Israeli tank shell killed journalist, injured others on October 13 in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-21
Lebanon Press Club denounces Israeli crime against journalists Farah Omar, Rabih Maamari
Lebanon News
2023-11-21
Lebanon Press Club denounces Israeli crime against journalists Farah Omar, Rabih Maamari
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Erasing history: Israel's war crimes against Gaza's cultural heritage
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Erasing history: Israel's war crimes against Gaza's cultural heritage
0
World News
10:05
Putin tells Raisi vital to discuss Palestine; Raisi says genocide in Gaza
World News
10:05
Putin tells Raisi vital to discuss Palestine; Raisi says genocide in Gaza
0
Middle East News
09:27
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli settlers' crimes in the West Bank, urges international action
Middle East News
09:27
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli settlers' crimes in the West Bank, urges international action
0
Middle East News
09:06
Israeli TV says civilian killed in Hezbollah cross-border strikes
Middle East News
09:06
Israeli TV says civilian killed in Hezbollah cross-border strikes
Middle East News
08:12
Israel responds to findings of investigation into Reuters journalist's death: 'We do not target civilians'
Middle East News
08:12
Israel responds to findings of investigation into Reuters journalist's death: 'We do not target civilians'
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Erasing history: Israel's war crimes against Gaza's cultural heritage
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Erasing history: Israel's war crimes against Gaza's cultural heritage
0
Press Highlights
01:23
New dollar tax on household waste
Press Highlights
01:23
New dollar tax on household waste
0
Press Highlights
01:29
France prepares for Hochstein's mission
Press Highlights
01:29
France prepares for Hochstein's mission
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Press Highlights
01:23
New dollar tax on household waste
Press Highlights
01:23
New dollar tax on household waste
2
Press Highlights
00:24
Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?
Press Highlights
00:24
Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?
3
Lebanon News
11:07
Hezbollah's series of attacks: Overview of Wednesday's offensive
Lebanon News
11:07
Hezbollah's series of attacks: Overview of Wednesday's offensive
4
Middle East News
12:34
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
Middle East News
12:34
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
5
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah reports 'successful' strike on Israeli military gathering
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah reports 'successful' strike on Israeli military gathering
6
Press Highlights
01:51
Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps
Press Highlights
01:51
Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps
7
Press Highlights
01:29
France prepares for Hochstein's mission
Press Highlights
01:29
France prepares for Hochstein's mission
8
Press Highlights
01:06
French envoy Le Drian's surprise visit to Lebanon amidst Al-Aqsa Flood developments
Press Highlights
01:06
French envoy Le Drian's surprise visit to Lebanon amidst Al-Aqsa Flood developments
