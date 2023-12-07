Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,177 people

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has reached 17,177 people, according to a statement from the Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry on Thursday, marking the third month of the war.



The ministry reported, "350 (people) were martyred in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of martyrs to 17,177 and over 46,000 injuries." Women and children make up the majority of the casualties.



AFP