Israeli TV says civilian killed in Hezbollah cross-border strikes

2023-12-07 | 09:06
Israeli TV says civilian killed in Hezbollah cross-border strikes
Israeli TV says civilian killed in Hezbollah cross-border strikes

Israeli TV’s Channel 13 reported that fighters from Hezbollah in Lebanon launched a targeted missile attack, resulting in the death of a civilian in northern Israel on Thursday.

Emergency services announced the death of a 60-year-old man in Fassuta, located approximately three kilometers from Matat village, near the Lebanese border where the Israeli army confirmed that the area had been subjected to a missile attack.

Reuters
 

