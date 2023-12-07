Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli settlers' crimes in the West Bank, urges international action

2023-12-07 | 09:27
Lebanon&#39;s Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli settlers&#39; crimes in the West Bank, urges international action
2min
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli settlers' crimes in the West Bank, urges international action

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned, in a statement, "the criminal acts committed by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, escalating significantly in recent weeks without any restraint or accountability from the Israeli occupation state and the international community."

These acts have led to the death of approximately a thousand Palestinian residents of the West Bank during the current year.

The ministry also denounced the "Israeli occupation forces' decision to establish a new settlement on occupied East Jerusalem lands, expand settlements, forcibly seize Palestinian lands, demolish Palestinian homes, evict their inhabitants, and take steps aimed at forced displacement of the population."

These provocative actions, according to the ministry, represent blatant violations of international law and international resolutions, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 2334 issued in 2016, which deems settlement activities illegal in all occupied Palestinian territories.

The ministry called on the international community to "urgently act to stop Israel's unilateral and illegal measures aimed at undermining all opportunities and initiatives seeking to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in our region and compel Israel to respect international legitimacy." 

"These aggressive actions coincide with the fierce war on the Gaza Strip, systematically destroying it and claiming the lives and injuries of thousands of civilians, especially children, women, and the elderly," it said.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Foreign Ministry

Israel

Settlers

West Bank

Restraint

International Community

