Doctors Without Borders: Gaza has gone 'far beyond' a humanitarian crisis

2023-12-07 | 11:09
2min
Doctors Without Borders: Gaza has gone 'far beyond' a humanitarian crisis

Christos Christou, the President of Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), stated on Thursday that Gaza is facing a catastrophe far exceeding what can be defined as a humanitarian crisis, describing the situation in the densely populated enclave as chaotic.

The fighting between Israeli forces and fighters from the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) escalated in major cities in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, marking a new phase in the war now entering its third month. 

Israeli airstrikes have devastated wide areas of the narrow strip, leaving 85 percent of the population, totaling 2.3 million people, homeless, according to United Nations statistics.

Christou told journalists in Geneva that the organization's teams on the ground are providing updates, stating, "I can tell you that it has far exceeded the humanitarian crisis."

He added, "It is a humanitarian disaster. A chaotic situation and I am deeply concerned that people will reach a point where their sole worry will be trying to stay alive very soon, leading to very dire consequences."

In an attempt to escape Israeli airstrikes, Gaza residents gathered at the southern edge of the strip, responding to Israeli announcements stating they would be safe near the border with Egypt. The United Nations and relief organizations have stated that there is no safe place in Gaza.

Moreover, Christou said, "People were asked to huddle in a very small area... Our teams on the ground tell me the situation is unbearable. It cannot continue... There is no safe place."

In an open letter published on Monday, Christou appealed to the International Security Council to call for a halt to Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza without obstacles.

Reuters








