Pentagon: US resumes drone flights over Gaza to aid hostage rescue

The Pentagon announced on Thursday that the United States has resumed the flight of unarmed drones over the Gaza Strip to assist in the search for hostages held by the Palestinian movement Hamas.



The flights had been paused during the truce between Israel and Hamas, which collapsed on Dec. 1.



Pentagon spokesperson Lisa Lawrence said in a statement, "In support of hostage recovery efforts, the United States has resumed the flight of unarmed drones over Gaza, and we continue to provide advice and assistance to support our partner Israel in its efforts to recover hostages."



