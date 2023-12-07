UN aid chief says 'promising signs' in talks to open Gaza crossing

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, said on Thursday that there were promising signs that the Kerem Shalom crossing in Israel could soon be opened to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.



In addition, Griffiths said, during a press conference in Geneva: "We are still negotiating, and there are some promising signs at the moment, the access through Kerem Shalom may be opened soon."