Iran's Raisi tells Putin in Moscow that West backs Gaza "genocide"

2023-12-07 | 14:41
LBCI
Iran's Raisi tells Putin in Moscow that West backs Gaza "genocide"
Iran's Raisi tells Putin in Moscow that West backs Gaza "genocide"

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused the West on Thursday of supporting "genocide" by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza, at the start of talks in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin.

As part of a burst of meetings focused on the Middle East, Putin greeted Raisi in the Kremlin a day after visiting the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, where he discussed the wars in Gaza and Ukraine and efforts by Russia and OPEC to boost oil prices.

Reuters 
 

