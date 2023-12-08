Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza - Bloomberg News

The Palestinian Authority is working with US officials on a plan to run Gaza after the ongoing war is over, with one of its top leaders arguing that Israel’s aim to fully defeat Hamas is unrealistic and the militant group should instead join a new governing structure.



Speaking to Bloomberg in his Ramallah office on Thursday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said his preferred outcome of the conflict would be for Hamas to become a junior partner under the Palestinian Liberation Organization, helping to build a new independent state that includes the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.