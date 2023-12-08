News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza - Bloomberg News
Middle East News
2023-12-08 | 01:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza - Bloomberg News
The Palestinian Authority is working with US officials on a plan to run Gaza after the ongoing war is over, with one of its top leaders arguing that Israel’s aim to fully defeat Hamas is unrealistic and the militant group should instead join a new governing structure.
Speaking to Bloomberg in his Ramallah office on Thursday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said his preferred outcome of the conflict would be for Hamas to become a junior partner under the Palestinian Liberation Organization, helping to build a new independent state that includes the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.
Middle East News
Palestinian
Authority
US
Postwar
Plan
Gaza
Bloomberg
Next
Iraq's Green Zone housing US embassy targeted with rockets
Iran's Raisi tells Putin in Moscow that West backs Gaza "genocide"
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-06
UNHCR's Grandi: An exodus of Palestinians from Gaza would be 'catastrophic'
World News
2023-12-06
UNHCR's Grandi: An exodus of Palestinians from Gaza would be 'catastrophic'
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-05
Jumblatt Warns Against Catastrophic Attempt to Displace Gaza Population and Undermining Palestinian Cause
Lebanon News
2023-12-05
Jumblatt Warns Against Catastrophic Attempt to Displace Gaza Population and Undermining Palestinian Cause
0
Middle East News
2023-12-02
Harris says US will not permit forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-02
Harris says US will not permit forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza
0
World News
2023-11-28
US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid
World News
2023-11-28
US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:47
Erdogan says Turkey, Greece trying to develop cooperation on nuclear energy
Middle East News
05:47
Erdogan says Turkey, Greece trying to develop cooperation on nuclear energy
0
Middle East News
05:13
Attacks on embassies 'harm' Iraq, PM says after rockets target US mission
Middle East News
05:13
Attacks on embassies 'harm' Iraq, PM says after rockets target US mission
0
World News
04:29
US urges Iraq to 'protect' its diplomats after rockets targeted embassy in Baghdad
World News
04:29
US urges Iraq to 'protect' its diplomats after rockets targeted embassy in Baghdad
0
Middle East News
03:56
Five Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank: Health Ministry
Middle East News
03:56
Five Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank: Health Ministry
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13
Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13
Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:52
PM Mikati: Israeli crimes have no bounds, targeting press to silence truth
Lebanon News
06:52
PM Mikati: Israeli crimes have no bounds, targeting press to silence truth
0
Lebanon News
06:17
Patriarch al-Rahi urges homeland protection, advocates for two-state solution and 'permanent peace'
Lebanon News
06:17
Patriarch al-Rahi urges homeland protection, advocates for two-state solution and 'permanent peace'
0
Middle East News
2023-11-14
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
Middle East News
2023-11-14
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Hezbollah's Radwan Force: Unraveling the military strategy that sparked Israeli concern
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Hezbollah's Radwan Force: Unraveling the military strategy that sparked Israeli concern
2
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah reports 'successful' strike on Israeli military gathering
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah reports 'successful' strike on Israeli military gathering
3
Lebanon News
09:09
Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict
Lebanon News
09:09
Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict
4
Middle East News
08:12
Israel responds to findings of investigation into Reuters journalist's death: 'We do not target civilians'
Middle East News
08:12
Israel responds to findings of investigation into Reuters journalist's death: 'We do not target civilians'
5
Press Highlights
01:42
Bou Saab meets Hochstein: UN Resolution 1701 is not currently a priority
Press Highlights
01:42
Bou Saab meets Hochstein: UN Resolution 1701 is not currently a priority
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
A 'new phase:' The beginning of action following investigations into Israeli attack killing Issam Abdallah
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
A 'new phase:' The beginning of action following investigations into Israeli attack killing Issam Abdallah
7
Lebanon News
06:52
PM Mikati: Israeli crimes have no bounds, targeting press to silence truth
Lebanon News
06:52
PM Mikati: Israeli crimes have no bounds, targeting press to silence truth
8
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More