News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iraq's Green Zone housing US embassy targeted with rockets
Middle East News
2023-12-08 | 02:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iraq's Green Zone housing US embassy targeted with rockets
Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone housing the US Embassy was targeted with several rockets around dawn on Friday, two security sources said, noting it was not clear where the rockets had hit and whether there was damage.
Explosions were heard near the embassy, in Iraq's capital about 4 AM on Friday, and sirens calling on people to "duck and cover" were activated, according to social media videos from the scene verified by an informed source.
Embassy spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
It was not immediately clear whether the embassy's air defense systems were activated.
US forces at military bases in Iraq and Syria have faced more than 70 attacks since mid-October claimed by an umbrella organization of Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim armed groups, though diplomatic missions have been spared.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for any attack on the US embassy on Friday.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iraq
Green Zone
US
Embassy
Target
Rockets
Next
Five Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank: Health Ministry
Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza - Bloomberg News
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:29
US urges Iraq to 'protect' its diplomats after rockets targeted embassy in Baghdad
World News
04:29
US urges Iraq to 'protect' its diplomats after rockets targeted embassy in Baghdad
0
Middle East News
05:13
Attacks on embassies 'harm' Iraq, PM says after rockets target US mission
Middle East News
05:13
Attacks on embassies 'harm' Iraq, PM says after rockets target US mission
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-03
From US bases to Israeli targets: Evolution of Iraqi resistance
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-03
From US bases to Israeli targets: Evolution of Iraqi resistance
0
Middle East News
2023-10-27
Muqtada al-Sadr calls for closure of US embassy in Iraq over support for Israel
Middle East News
2023-10-27
Muqtada al-Sadr calls for closure of US embassy in Iraq over support for Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:47
Erdogan says Turkey, Greece trying to develop cooperation on nuclear energy
Middle East News
05:47
Erdogan says Turkey, Greece trying to develop cooperation on nuclear energy
0
Middle East News
05:13
Attacks on embassies 'harm' Iraq, PM says after rockets target US mission
Middle East News
05:13
Attacks on embassies 'harm' Iraq, PM says after rockets target US mission
0
World News
04:29
US urges Iraq to 'protect' its diplomats after rockets targeted embassy in Baghdad
World News
04:29
US urges Iraq to 'protect' its diplomats after rockets targeted embassy in Baghdad
0
Middle East News
03:56
Five Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank: Health Ministry
Middle East News
03:56
Five Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank: Health Ministry
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13
Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13
Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:52
PM Mikati: Israeli crimes have no bounds, targeting press to silence truth
Lebanon News
06:52
PM Mikati: Israeli crimes have no bounds, targeting press to silence truth
0
Lebanon News
06:17
Patriarch al-Rahi urges homeland protection, advocates for two-state solution and 'permanent peace'
Lebanon News
06:17
Patriarch al-Rahi urges homeland protection, advocates for two-state solution and 'permanent peace'
0
Middle East News
2023-11-14
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
Middle East News
2023-11-14
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Hezbollah's Radwan Force: Unraveling the military strategy that sparked Israeli concern
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Hezbollah's Radwan Force: Unraveling the military strategy that sparked Israeli concern
2
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah reports 'successful' strike on Israeli military gathering
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah reports 'successful' strike on Israeli military gathering
3
Lebanon News
09:09
Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict
Lebanon News
09:09
Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict
4
Middle East News
08:12
Israel responds to findings of investigation into Reuters journalist's death: 'We do not target civilians'
Middle East News
08:12
Israel responds to findings of investigation into Reuters journalist's death: 'We do not target civilians'
5
Press Highlights
01:42
Bou Saab meets Hochstein: UN Resolution 1701 is not currently a priority
Press Highlights
01:42
Bou Saab meets Hochstein: UN Resolution 1701 is not currently a priority
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
A 'new phase:' The beginning of action following investigations into Israeli attack killing Issam Abdallah
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
A 'new phase:' The beginning of action following investigations into Israeli attack killing Issam Abdallah
7
Lebanon News
06:52
PM Mikati: Israeli crimes have no bounds, targeting press to silence truth
Lebanon News
06:52
PM Mikati: Israeli crimes have no bounds, targeting press to silence truth
8
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More