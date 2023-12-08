Iraq's Green Zone housing US embassy targeted with rockets

Middle East News
2023-12-08 | 02:38
High views
Iraq's Green Zone housing US embassy targeted with rockets
Iraq's Green Zone housing US embassy targeted with rockets

Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone housing the US Embassy was targeted with several rockets around dawn on Friday, two security sources said, noting it was not clear where the rockets had hit and whether there was damage.

Explosions were heard near the embassy, in Iraq's capital about 4 AM on Friday, and sirens calling on people to "duck and cover" were activated, according to social media videos from the scene verified by an informed source.

Embassy spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It was not immediately clear whether the embassy's air defense systems were activated.

US forces at military bases in Iraq and Syria have faced more than 70 attacks since mid-October claimed by an umbrella organization of Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim armed groups, though diplomatic missions have been spared.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for any attack on the US embassy on Friday.


Reuters

Middle East News

Iraq

Green Zone

US

Embassy

Target

Rockets

Five Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank: Health Ministry
Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza - Bloomberg News
