Five Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank: Health Ministry

Five Palestinians were killed on Friday by Israeli forces' gunfire during their incursion into the Al-Fara refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Authority's Health Ministry.



The ministry announced, "The killing of five citizens and the injury of others during the ongoing invasion by the occupation forces of the Al-Fara camp" south of Tubas, without specifying the names of the deceased, as reported by the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa.





AFP