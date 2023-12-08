Attacks on embassies 'harm' Iraq, PM says after rockets target US mission

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani declared on Friday that attackers on diplomatic missions "commit an offense against Iraq, its stability, and its security."



This statement followed a rocket attack targeting the US Embassy in Baghdad. Al-Sudani called on the security forces to "pursue" the perpetrators of the "assault."



In a statement issued by his office, Al-Sudani stated, "Targeting diplomatic missions is not an act that can be justified, nor can it be accepted under any circumstances."



He added, "Our security forces, government agencies, and executive bodies will continue to protect diplomatic missions, uphold international treaties, and ensure their security."



