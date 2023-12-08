Erdogan says Turkey, Greece trying to develop cooperation on nuclear energy

Media quoted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying on Friday, after meetings in Athens on Thursday, that Turkey wants to enhance cooperation with Greece in nuclear energy.



He added that he hoped his visit would open a new chapter in the relationship between the two NATO member countries.



Speaking to journalists upon his return from Athens, where he met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at a time when the two neighboring countries are working to revive relations, Erdogan said that Turkey could "provide an opportunity" for Greece in a nuclear power plant planned to be built in the Sinop region.



According to Turkish media, he also added that a fair distribution of resources in the Eastern Mediterranean is possible among allies. This region has been a source of tension between the two countries for a long time.



Reuters