Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,487 people

The Health Ministry affiliated with Hamas announced on Friday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 17,487 on the sixty-third day of the war between Israel and Hamas.



The Health Ministry spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qidra, stated, "The toll of the Israeli aggression has risen since its start to 17,487 martyrs and 46,480 citizens injured. Seventy percent of the victims of the Israeli aggression are children and women."



Al-Qidra added, "On the sixty-third day of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, only 313 martyrs and 558 injured arrived at the hospitals in the past few hours, and a large number of victims are still under the rubble and on the streets."



AFP