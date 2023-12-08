News
Israeli drone attack kills four people in Syria
Middle East News
2023-12-08 | 10:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli drone attack kills four people in Syria
An Israeli drone fired on a car in southwest Syria on Friday, killing four people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a regional security source close to Damascus.
The Israeli army declined to comment on the reported strike in Quneitra, near the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
The security source said the identities of the dead had yet to be specified because their bodies were so severely burned.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Drone
Attack
Syria
