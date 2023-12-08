Israeli drone attack kills four people in Syria

Middle East News
2023-12-08 | 10:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli drone attack kills four people in Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli drone attack kills four people in Syria

An Israeli drone fired on a car in southwest Syria on Friday, killing four people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a regional security source close to Damascus.

The Israeli army declined to comment on the reported strike in Quneitra, near the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The security source said the identities of the dead had yet to be specified because their bodies were so severely burned.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Drone

Attack

Syria

LBCI Next
Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza - Bloomberg News
Iran's Raisi tells Putin in Moscow that West backs Gaza "genocide"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-10

Israel bombs Syria in response to drone attack, targeting a school

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-02

Iran Guards say Israeli attack kills two members in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-25

Israeli businessman-owned ship targeted in attack suspected by Iranian drone

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-25

Israeli army reports thwarting missile attack from Lebanon on drone

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:31

Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”

LBCI
World News
10:46

Guterres: Hamas brutality can't justify 'collective punishment' of Palestinians

LBCI
World News
10:39

About seven mortar rounds landed in US embassy compound in Baghdad

LBCI
Middle East News
10:28

Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,487 people

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:39

About seven mortar rounds landed in US embassy compound in Baghdad

LBCI
Middle East News
10:58

Israeli drone attack kills four people in Syria

LBCI
World News
2023-11-08

US Secretary of State Blinken stresses diplomacy for 'durable peace and security' in G7 meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-20

Foreign Affairs Committee: Decision of European Parliament on displacement violates preamble of Lebanese constitution

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:42

Bou Saab meets Hochstein: UN Resolution 1701 is not currently a priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Israeli army to AFP: The October 13 strike on journalists in southern Lebanon took place in an "active combat zone"

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Israeli artillery shelling hits Kfarchouba and Rashaya Al-Fakhar, civilian injured

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Hezbollah mourns three members from south Lebanon amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:21

Blinken supports an "in-depth investigation" into the killing of a journalist and the injury of others in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
06:52

Putin to run for president again in 2024 elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More