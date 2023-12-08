Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”

Hamas called on the UN Security Council and all countries to halt the "monstrous Israeli war" in Gaza before "it's too late."



In a statement, Hamas urged the United Nations Security Council, the International community, and all countries to stop this "monstrous war" and save Gaza before "it's too late."

The statement emphasized that the Gaza Strip is going through a critical phase on all levels, especially humanitarian, relief, food, water, and health.

AFP