Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”

Middle East News
2023-12-08 | 13:31
Hamas called on the UN Security Council and all countries to halt the "monstrous Israeli war" in Gaza before "it's too late."

In a statement, Hamas urged the United Nations Security Council, the International community, and all countries to stop this "monstrous war" and save Gaza before "it's too late." 
The statement emphasized that the Gaza Strip is going through a critical phase on all levels, especially humanitarian, relief, food, water, and health.
 
 
Middle East News

Israel

Palestine

Gaza

War

Hamas

