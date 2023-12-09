News
Iran warns of regional "explosion" after US veto against Gaza ceasefire
Middle East News
2023-12-09 | 05:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran warns of regional "explosion" after US veto against Gaza ceasefire
Iran warned of an "uncontrollable explosion" in the Middle East if the United States continues to support Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza. This follows Washington's use of the veto against a resolution in the United Nations Security Council.
In a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stated, "As long as America supports the crimes of the Zionist regime and the continuation of the war, there is a possibility of an uncontrollable explosion in the region," according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Saturday.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry's statement came after the United States used its veto on Friday against a draft resolution in the UN Security Council calling for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip.
Thirteen out of the 15 council members voted in favor of the resolution proposed by the UAE, backed by dozens of non-aligned countries in the Security Council, as well as international and humanitarian organizations.
In contrast, the United Kingdom abstained from voting, while the United States, a supporter of Israel, opposed the resolution and used its veto, leading to its failure.
AFP
Iran
Regional
Explosion
US
Veto
Gaza
Ceasefire
