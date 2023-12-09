Hamas: Israel's perception of the possibility of freeing its hostages through uncalculated adventures reaffirms its indifference to their lives

Middle East News
2023-12-09 | 07:40
High views
Hamas: Israel's perception of the possibility of freeing its hostages through uncalculated adventures reaffirms its indifference to their lives
Hamas: Israel's perception of the possibility of freeing its hostages through uncalculated adventures reaffirms its indifference to their lives

Hamas asserted on Friday that Israel's willingness to engage in uncalculated military actions reflects its indifference to the lives of its hostages.  

This statement comes after the confirmed death of the Israeli soldier Sa'ar Baruch in a failed rescue operation by the Israeli army in Gaza.

