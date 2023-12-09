Erdogan: The UN Security Council needs to be reformed

Middle East News
2023-12-09 | 08:46
High views
Erdogan: The UN Security Council needs to be reformed
Erdogan: The UN Security Council needs to be reformed

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the United Nations Security Council to be reformed, decrying the fact that the United States could veto a ceasefire proposal for Gaza despite huge support from other countries.

"The United Nations Security Council demand for ceasefire is rejected only by US veto. Is this justice?" Erdogan said in a human rights conference in Istanbul.

"The UN Security Council needs to be reformed," he added.


Reuters

Middle East News

Erdogan

Turkey

UN

Security Council

Reform

