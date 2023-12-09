At least 17,700 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip: Health Ministry

Gaza's Health Ministry announced on Saturday a significant rise in the death toll to at least 17,700 and the number of injuries to 48,780 due to the relentless Israeli airstrikes.



Hamas estimates, in control of Gaza since 2007, suggest that the actual figures for casualties are much higher.



The ongoing challenge faced by ambulance crews and foreign non-governmental organizations is their inability to reach all the areas targeted, hindering the rescue efforts to extract victims from beneath the rubble.





AFP