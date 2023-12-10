Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, citing Israeli officials: Estimates indicate the war will continue for up to two months

2023-12-10 | 01:38
Citing Israeli officials, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that estimates indicate that the war will continue for up to two more months.
 

The Houthis threaten to block passage of ships heading to Israel in Red Sea
Egypt's elections and el-Sisi's grip on power: Economic crisis temporarily overshadowed by Gaza war
