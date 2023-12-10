The Houthis threaten to block passage of ships heading to Israel in Red Sea

Middle East News
2023-12-10 | 01:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The Houthis threaten to block passage of ships heading to Israel in Red Sea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
The Houthis threaten to block passage of ships heading to Israel in Red Sea

The Houthi rebels have threatened to block the passage of ships heading to Israeli ports in the Red Sea unless food and medicine are delivered to Gaza, in response to Israel's war on the besieged Palestinian territory. 

Hours after this threat was issued on Saturday, the French general staff announced that a frigate under its command in the Red Sea had shot down two drones heading towards it, launched from Yemen. 

This targeting, not yet claimed by the Houthis, is the latest in a series of operations witnessed in the Red Sea and surrounding waters since the start of the war between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas on October 7.  

Rebels affiliated with Iran have claimed responsibility for previous operations, including the seizure of a commercial ship and the launch of missiles and drones towards maritime targets and the southern Israeli city of Eilat. 

The Houthis have affirmed that these attacks will continue until "the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people ceases." 

On Saturday evening, the Houthi military spokesperson, Brigadier-General Yahya Saree, issued a statement on the "X" platform, stating, "The Yemeni Armed Forces have declared the prevention of the passage of ships heading to the Zionist entity of any nationality unless their needs of food and medicine are delivered to the Gaza Strip." 

Recently, the Houthis targeted ships they claim are linked to Israel. However, their threat on Saturday has expanded to include all ships heading to Israel. 

Last week, the Houthis attacked two ships off the Yemeni coast, claiming they were Israeli, with one flying the flag of the Bahamas. Last month, they seized the "Galaxy Leader" cargo ship linked to an Israeli businessman. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Houthi

Rebels

Ships

Israel

Ports

Red Sea

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
Polls open in Egypt's Presidential elections
Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, citing Israeli officials: Estimates indicate the war will continue for up to two months
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-19

Houthi leader: We warned ships headed to Israeli ports to change course, and some complied

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-14

Houthi leader vows to attack Israeli ships in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-09

'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-01

Israeli army announces deployment of warships in Red Sea area

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:50

Denouncing excuses: Qatari PM rejects acceptance of civilian targeting in Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
02:17

Polls open in Egypt's Presidential elections

LBCI
Middle East News
01:38

Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, citing Israeli officials: Estimates indicate the war will continue for up to two months

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Egypt's elections and el-Sisi's grip on power: Economic crisis temporarily overshadowed by Gaza war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-26

Iran's Raisi speaks to Putin, expresses 'full support': Kremlin

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-27

Israel says Musk agrees not to activate Starlink over Gaza without approval

LBCI
World News
2023-08-25

Putin issues decree mandating oath for armed group members

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

A soldier for a soldier: The aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on Aita Al-Shaab

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:14

Al Jazeera: Al-Qassam Brigades report death of Israeli soldier Sa’ar Baruch in failed rescue attempt by the Israeli army

LBCI
Middle East News
07:40

Hamas: Israel's perception of the possibility of freeing its hostages through uncalculated adventures reaffirms its indifference to their lives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Houthi threats: Israel and the UAE explore alternative maritime route

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Lebanon's gold reserves near $19 billion, signifying some 'stability' amid financial turmoil

LBCI
Middle East News
01:38

Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, citing Israeli officials: Estimates indicate the war will continue for up to two months

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More