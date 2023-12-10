The Houthis threaten to block passage of ships heading to Israel in Red Sea

The Houthi rebels have threatened to block the passage of ships heading to Israeli ports in the Red Sea unless food and medicine are delivered to Gaza, in response to Israel's war on the besieged Palestinian territory.



Hours after this threat was issued on Saturday, the French general staff announced that a frigate under its command in the Red Sea had shot down two drones heading towards it, launched from Yemen.



This targeting, not yet claimed by the Houthis, is the latest in a series of operations witnessed in the Red Sea and surrounding waters since the start of the war between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas on October 7.



Rebels affiliated with Iran have claimed responsibility for previous operations, including the seizure of a commercial ship and the launch of missiles and drones towards maritime targets and the southern Israeli city of Eilat.



The Houthis have affirmed that these attacks will continue until "the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people ceases."



On Saturday evening, the Houthi military spokesperson, Brigadier-General Yahya Saree, issued a statement on the "X" platform, stating, "The Yemeni Armed Forces have declared the prevention of the passage of ships heading to the Zionist entity of any nationality unless their needs of food and medicine are delivered to the Gaza Strip."



Recently, the Houthis targeted ships they claim are linked to Israel. However, their threat on Saturday has expanded to include all ships heading to Israel.



Last week, the Houthis attacked two ships off the Yemeni coast, claiming they were Israeli, with one flying the flag of the Bahamas. Last month, they seized the "Galaxy Leader" cargo ship linked to an Israeli businessman.



AFP