Denouncing excuses: Qatari PM rejects acceptance of civilian targeting in Gaza war

Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, gave welcoming remarks at Doha Forum 2023, in which he expressed: "We must stand against those who seek to frame the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis in a religious form."



He added: "This conflict has always been and still is about the denied right, the right to self-determination."



The Qatari Prime Minister affirmed that it is "regrettable" that some find excuses for targeting civilians acceptable, as it is rejected under any pretext.



He stated that what is happening in Gaza prompts people around the world to ask legitimate questions about the nature of the international system and others.