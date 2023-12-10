News
Lazzarini: Dehumanizing Palestinians allowed Israel to carry out attacks in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-10 | 03:47
Lazzarini: Dehumanizing Palestinians allowed Israel to carry out attacks in Gaza
Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner general of UNRWA, said on Sunday that dehumanizing Palestinians has enabled the international community to tolerate Israel's ongoing attacks in the Gaza Strip.
Lazzarini added that UNRWA is on the verge of collapse in Gaza.
He emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire to end the "hell on earth" in Gaza.
Reuters
Middle East News
Philippe Lazzarini
UNRWA
Palestinians
Israel
Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
06:47
Netanyahu defies international pressure, vows to continue Gaza War against Hamas
Middle East News
06:47
Netanyahu defies international pressure, vows to continue Gaza War against Hamas
0
Middle East News
06:04
Iran and Saudi Arabia to negotiate for direct flights between them
Middle East News
06:04
Iran and Saudi Arabia to negotiate for direct flights between them
0
Middle East News
05:12
World Health Organization director warns of 'catastrophic' impact of Gaza war
Middle East News
05:12
World Health Organization director warns of 'catastrophic' impact of Gaza war
0
Middle East News
02:50
Denouncing excuses: Qatari PM rejects acceptance of civilian targeting in Gaza war
Middle East News
02:50
Denouncing excuses: Qatari PM rejects acceptance of civilian targeting in Gaza war
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:50
Denouncing excuses: Qatari PM rejects acceptance of civilian targeting in Gaza war
Middle East News
02:50
Denouncing excuses: Qatari PM rejects acceptance of civilian targeting in Gaza war
0
Middle East News
01:38
Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, citing Israeli officials: Estimates indicate the war will continue for up to two months
Middle East News
01:38
Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, citing Israeli officials: Estimates indicate the war will continue for up to two months
0
World News
10:39
US agrees on potential sale of tank cartridges to Israel for $106.5 million
World News
10:39
US agrees on potential sale of tank cartridges to Israel for $106.5 million
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-09
Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army
Press Highlights
2023-12-09
Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army
