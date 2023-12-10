Lazzarini: Dehumanizing Palestinians allowed Israel to carry out attacks in Gaza

Middle East News
2023-12-10 | 03:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lazzarini: Dehumanizing Palestinians allowed Israel to carry out attacks in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Lazzarini: Dehumanizing Palestinians allowed Israel to carry out attacks in Gaza

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner general of UNRWA, said on Sunday that dehumanizing Palestinians has enabled the international community to tolerate Israel's ongoing attacks in the Gaza Strip. 

Lazzarini added that UNRWA is on the verge of collapse in Gaza. 

He emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire to end the "hell on earth" in Gaza. 

Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Philippe Lazzarini

UNRWA

Palestinians

Israel

Gaza Strip

LBCI Next
World Health Organization director warns of 'catastrophic' impact of Gaza war
Denouncing excuses: Qatari PM rejects acceptance of civilian targeting in Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:54

At least 17,700 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-23

At least 27 killed in Israeli strike on UNRWA school in Gaza Strip: Medical source

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

UNRWA: Israeli air strikes displace 187,518 people in Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-07

AFP: At least nine Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since the escalation with Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:47

Netanyahu defies international pressure, vows to continue Gaza War against Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
06:04

Iran and Saudi Arabia to negotiate for direct flights between them

LBCI
Middle East News
05:12

World Health Organization director warns of 'catastrophic' impact of Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
02:50

Denouncing excuses: Qatari PM rejects acceptance of civilian targeting in Gaza war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:50

Denouncing excuses: Qatari PM rejects acceptance of civilian targeting in Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
01:38

Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, citing Israeli officials: Estimates indicate the war will continue for up to two months

LBCI
World News
10:39

US agrees on potential sale of tank cartridges to Israel for $106.5 million

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-09

Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

A soldier for a soldier: The aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on Aita Al-Shaab

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Lebanon's gold reserves near $19 billion, signifying some 'stability' amid financial turmoil

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Airstrikes and Israeli artillery shelling hit multiple areas in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:14

Al Jazeera: Al-Qassam Brigades report death of Israeli soldier Sa’ar Baruch in failed rescue attempt by the Israeli army

LBCI
Middle East News
07:40

Hamas: Israel's perception of the possibility of freeing its hostages through uncalculated adventures reaffirms its indifference to their lives

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

'Precision' attack: Hezbollah hits new Israeli army command center with drones

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More