World Health Organization director warns of 'catastrophic' impact of Gaza war

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Sunday of the "catastrophic" impact on health of the war, now entering its third month in the Gaza Strip.



Speaking at the opening of an extraordinary session of the organization's executive council dedicated to examining the consequences of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, he stated that the "impact of the conflict on health is catastrophic," emphasizing that health personnel are performing impossible tasks in difficult conditions.



AFP