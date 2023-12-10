Iran and Saudi Arabia to negotiate for direct flights between them

An Iranian official told the Iranian Labour News Agency on Sunday that Iran and Saudi Arabia will hold official talks next week to resume direct flights between Tehran, Riyadh, and other cities.



Regular flights would be another step toward restoring relations between the two conflicting poles in the Middle East.



An agreement mediated by China in March reestablished diplomatic ties after years of tension that threatened the security of the entire region and fueled conflicts in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.



The Iranian Labour News Agency quoted Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh, as saying, "There are no restrictions on operating direct flights between Tehran and Riyadh or other cities."



He added, "A bilateral working group will start final negotiations next week to operate non-Hajj flights between the two countries."



Iran and Saudi Arabia severed relations in 2016 after Riyadh executed a Shiite cleric, followed by the storming of the Saudi embassy in Tehran.



There have been no regular and direct flights between the two countries for years. Currently, only occasional direct flights from Iran transport pilgrims. Mohammadi Bakhsh stated that the resumption of flights would include travel for Umrah pilgrims throughout the year, as well as non-religious purposes.



He added that Iran has already submitted a list of airlines that may operate the flights, but he did not specify any of them.



The Saudi government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Reuters