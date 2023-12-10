Netanyahu defies international pressure, vows to continue Gaza War against Hamas

2023-12-10 | 06:47
Netanyahu defies international pressure, vows to continue Gaza War against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his rejection of international calls to end the war in Gaza. 

He described such calls as inconsistent with the war's objective, which is to eliminate the Hamas movement.

During a session of the Israeli government in Jerusalem, Netanyahu stated that he informed the leaders of France, Germany, and other countries that they could not pressure Israel to agree to a ceasefire because it would hinder the elimination of Hamas.
 

Middle East News

Israel

Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu

Gaza

War

Hamas

France

Germany

