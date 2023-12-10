On the sixty-fifth day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the battles are ongoing

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation revealed that estimates indicate the war will continue for another two months.



In contrast, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced the targeting of six Israeli vehicles and a military bulldozer west of Jabalia. Additionally, three soldiers were reported killed from point-blank range in Al-Faluja, north of the Gaza Strip.



In the same context, the Israeli army shelled the Sheikh Nasser neighborhood and areas east of Khan Yunis.



The Washington Post disclosed that Israel dropped more than 22,000 bombs supplied by Washington during the first 45 days of its war on Gaza.



It pointed out that American weapons play a central role in the conflict.