News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Labor Inspector
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
On the sixty-fifth day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the battles are ongoing
Middle East News
2023-12-10 | 07:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
On the sixty-fifth day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the battles are ongoing
The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation revealed that estimates indicate the war will continue for another two months.
In contrast, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced the targeting of six Israeli vehicles and a military bulldozer west of Jabalia. Additionally, three soldiers were reported killed from point-blank range in Al-Faluja, north of the Gaza Strip.
In the same context, the Israeli army shelled the Sheikh Nasser neighborhood and areas east of Khan Yunis.
The Washington Post disclosed that Israel dropped more than 22,000 bombs supplied by Washington during the first 45 days of its war on Gaza.
It pointed out that American weapons play a central role in the conflict.
Middle East News
Gaza
War
Israel
Khan Yunis
Al-Qassam Brigades
Next
Israel says it helped thwart Iranian-backed attack in Cyprus
Netanyahu defies international pressure, vows to continue Gaza War against Hamas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-08
Erasing History: The Destruction of Gaza's Cultural Heritage by Israel's War Machine
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-08
Erasing History: The Destruction of Gaza's Cultural Heritage by Israel's War Machine
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-07
Erasing history: Israel's war crimes against Gaza's cultural heritage
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-07
Erasing history: Israel's war crimes against Gaza's cultural heritage
0
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Violent battles ongoing in Khan Yunis and throughout Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Violent battles ongoing in Khan Yunis and throughout Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:19
Tensions rise: Ongoing Israeli debate on expelling Palestinian workers
News Bulletin Reports
09:19
Tensions rise: Ongoing Israeli debate on expelling Palestinian workers
0
Middle East News
08:41
Gaza 'catastrophic' health situation almost impossible to improve: WHO
Middle East News
08:41
Gaza 'catastrophic' health situation almost impossible to improve: WHO
0
Middle East News
07:39
Israel says it helped thwart Iranian-backed attack in Cyprus
Middle East News
07:39
Israel says it helped thwart Iranian-backed attack in Cyprus
0
Middle East News
06:47
Netanyahu defies international pressure, vows to continue Gaza War against Hamas
Middle East News
06:47
Netanyahu defies international pressure, vows to continue Gaza War against Hamas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:47
Netanyahu defies international pressure, vows to continue Gaza War against Hamas
Middle East News
06:47
Netanyahu defies international pressure, vows to continue Gaza War against Hamas
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-07
Berri calls for a meeting of the Bureau of the Parliament next Monday
Lebanon News
2023-12-07
Berri calls for a meeting of the Bureau of the Parliament next Monday
0
Middle East News
07:14
On the sixty-fifth day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the battles are ongoing
Middle East News
07:14
On the sixty-fifth day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the battles are ongoing
0
World News
2023-11-03
Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership
World News
2023-11-03
Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:06
Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks
Lebanon News
10:06
Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks
2
Lebanon News
05:55
Israeli airspace 'intrusion': Intensive aircraft activity reaches Lebanon's capital
Lebanon News
05:55
Israeli airspace 'intrusion': Intensive aircraft activity reaches Lebanon's capital
3
Lebanon News
05:26
'Precision' attack: Hezbollah hits new Israeli army command center with drones
Lebanon News
05:26
'Precision' attack: Hezbollah hits new Israeli army command center with drones
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
A soldier for a soldier: The aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on Aita Al-Shaab
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
A soldier for a soldier: The aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on Aita Al-Shaab
5
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanon's gold reserves near $19 billion, signifying some 'stability' amid financial turmoil
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanon's gold reserves near $19 billion, signifying some 'stability' amid financial turmoil
6
Lebanon News
03:40
Airstrikes and Israeli artillery shelling hit multiple areas in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:40
Airstrikes and Israeli artillery shelling hit multiple areas in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
00:43
Lebanon 'gears up' for key decision on Army Commander's term; French delegation urges stability, Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
00:43
Lebanon 'gears up' for key decision on Army Commander's term; French delegation urges stability, Resolution 1701 implementation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More