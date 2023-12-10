Israel says it helped thwart Iranian-backed attack in Cyprus

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the Israeli intelligence agency (Mossad) assisted Cyprus in foiling an Iranian-ordered attack against Israelis and Jews on the island.



It added that such plots have increased since the outbreak of the Gaza war.



The office stated in a statement that Israel is "disturbed" by what it perceives as Iranian use of northern Cyprus, which is under Turkish control, "for terrorist purposes, as an operational zone, and for transit."



Reuters