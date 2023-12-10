Gaza 'catastrophic' health situation almost impossible to improve: WHO

Middle East News
2023-12-10 | 08:41
Gaza &#39;catastrophic&#39; health situation almost impossible to improve: WHO
Gaza 'catastrophic' health situation almost impossible to improve: WHO

The World Health Organization chief said on Sunday it will be all but impossible to improve the "catastrophic" health situation in Gaza even if an emergency WHO motion passes to secure more medical access.

The emergency action, backed by Afghanistan, Qatar, Yemen and Morocco, seeks passage into Gaza for medical personnel and supplies, requires the WHO to document violence against healthcare workers and patients and to secure funding to rebuild hospitals.
 
 

Middle East News

Gaza

WHO

Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, citing Israeli officials: Estimates indicate the war will continue for up to two months
Egypt's elections and el-Sisi's grip on power: Economic crisis temporarily overshadowed by Gaza war
