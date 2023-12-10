News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli tanks reach center of Khan Younis in new storm of southern Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-10 | 10:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli tanks reach center of Khan Younis in new storm of southern Gaza
Israeli tanks battled their way to the center of Khan Younis on Sunday in a major new push into the heart of the main city in the southern Gaza Strip which is sheltering hundreds of thousands of civilians who fled other parts of the enclave.
Residents said tanks had reached the main north-south road through the middle of Khan Younis after intense combat through the night that had slowed the Israeli advance from the east. Warplanes were pounding the area west of the assault.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Israeli
Khan Younis
Gaza
Next
Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, citing Israeli officials: Estimates indicate the war will continue for up to two months
Egypt's elections and el-Sisi's grip on power: Economic crisis temporarily overshadowed by Gaza war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:14
On the sixty-fifth day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the battles are ongoing
Middle East News
07:14
On the sixty-fifth day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the battles are ongoing
0
Middle East News
2023-12-09
At least 17,700 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip: Health Ministry
Middle East News
2023-12-09
At least 17,700 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip: Health Ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09
Israeli opposition grows: Ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza amid US support
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09
Israeli opposition grows: Ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza amid US support
0
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:07
Blinken says Palestinian civilian safety imperative, envisions durable peace
Middle East News
12:07
Blinken says Palestinian civilian safety imperative, envisions durable peace
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Dialogue, diplomacy, and diversity: Doha Forum's message amid discords
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Dialogue, diplomacy, and diversity: Doha Forum's message amid discords
0
Middle East News
11:17
Netanyahu speaks to Putin, voices disapproval of Iran ties
Middle East News
11:17
Netanyahu speaks to Putin, voices disapproval of Iran ties
0
Middle East News
10:44
Egyptians head to polls in election overshadowed by Gaza war
Middle East News
10:44
Egyptians head to polls in election overshadowed by Gaza war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-12
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-12
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
0
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Education Minister revises school closure decision in southern areas
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Education Minister revises school closure decision in southern areas
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
Bab el Mandeb Strait: Implications of Houthi attacks on ships
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
Bab el Mandeb Strait: Implications of Houthi attacks on ships
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:55
Israeli airspace 'intrusion': Intensive aircraft activity reaches Lebanon's capital
Lebanon News
05:55
Israeli airspace 'intrusion': Intensive aircraft activity reaches Lebanon's capital
2
Lebanon News
05:26
'Precision' attack: Hezbollah hits new Israeli army command center with drones
Lebanon News
05:26
'Precision' attack: Hezbollah hits new Israeli army command center with drones
3
Lebanon News
03:40
Airstrikes and Israeli artillery shelling hit multiple areas in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:40
Airstrikes and Israeli artillery shelling hit multiple areas in Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanon's gold reserves near $19 billion, signifying some 'stability' amid financial turmoil
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanon's gold reserves near $19 billion, signifying some 'stability' amid financial turmoil
5
Press Highlights
00:43
Lebanon 'gears up' for key decision on Army Commander's term; French delegation urges stability, Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
00:43
Lebanon 'gears up' for key decision on Army Commander's term; French delegation urges stability, Resolution 1701 implementation
6
Press Highlights
04:45
Is danger escalating in southern Lebanon?
Press Highlights
04:45
Is danger escalating in southern Lebanon?
7
Middle East News
01:38
Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, citing Israeli officials: Estimates indicate the war will continue for up to two months
Middle East News
01:38
Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, citing Israeli officials: Estimates indicate the war will continue for up to two months
8
Lebanon News
03:21
Israeli aircraft launches series of air strikes on southern Lebanese areas
Lebanon News
03:21
Israeli aircraft launches series of air strikes on southern Lebanese areas
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More