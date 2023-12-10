News
Netanyahu speaks to Putin, voices disapproval of Iran ties
Middle East News
2023-12-10 | 11:17
Netanyahu speaks to Putin, voices disapproval of Iran ties
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday and voiced displeasure with "anti-Israel positions" taken by Moscow's envoys at the United Nations, an Israeli statement said.
Russia backed a UN Security Council resolution for a Gaza truce, which was vetoed by the United States on Friday. Speaking to Putin, Netanyahu also voiced "robust disapproval" of Russia's "dangerous" cooperation with Iran, the Israeli statement said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Gaza
War
Israel
Russia
Russian
