Blinken says Palestinian civilian safety imperative, envisions durable peace

Middle East News
2023-12-10 | 12:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken says Palestinian civilian safety imperative, envisions durable peace
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Blinken says Palestinian civilian safety imperative, envisions durable peace

The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said on Sunday it is "imperative" that Israeli military operations in Gaza protect Palestinian civilians, adding that the fighting should be followed by a durable peace leading to a Palestinian state.

Reuters 
 

Middle East News

US

Gaza

Palestinian

War

US

LBCI Next
Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, citing Israeli officials: Estimates indicate the war will continue for up to two months
Egypt's elections and el-Sisi's grip on power: Economic crisis temporarily overshadowed by Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-08

Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza - Bloomberg News

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-05

Jumblatt Warns Against Catastrophic Attempt to Displace Gaza Population and Undermining Palestinian Cause

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Thousands of Palestinians flee from Gaza towards the south after Israeli warnings

LBCI
Middle East News
02:50

Denouncing excuses: Qatari PM rejects acceptance of civilian targeting in Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Dialogue, diplomacy, and diversity: Doha Forum's message amid discords

LBCI
Middle East News
11:17

Netanyahu speaks to Putin, voices disapproval of Iran ties

LBCI
Middle East News
10:44

Egyptians head to polls in election overshadowed by Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
10:33

Israeli tanks reach center of Khan Younis in new storm of southern Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-10

Meiss El Jabal Hospital's emergency department damaged in Israeli shelling: Director confirms to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Lebanon stands with Gaza: Nationwide closure of schools and public institutions announced for Monday

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-08

At least 19 Palestinians killed in latest Jabalia attack: Interior Ministry

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-02

Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Israeli airspace 'intrusion': Intensive aircraft activity reaches Lebanon's capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

'Precision' attack: Hezbollah hits new Israeli army command center with drones

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Lebanon stands with Gaza: Nationwide closure of schools and public institutions announced for Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Airstrikes and Israeli artillery shelling hit multiple areas in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Lebanon's gold reserves near $19 billion, signifying some 'stability' amid financial turmoil

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:45

Is danger escalating in southern Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Israeli aircraft launches series of air strikes on southern Lebanese areas

LBCI
Middle East News
01:38

Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, citing Israeli officials: Estimates indicate the war will continue for up to two months

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More