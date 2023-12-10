News
Blinken says Palestinian civilian safety imperative, envisions durable peace
Middle East News
2023-12-10 | 12:07
Blinken says Palestinian civilian safety imperative, envisions durable peace
The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said on Sunday it is "imperative" that Israeli military operations in Gaza protect Palestinian civilians, adding that the fighting should be followed by a durable peace leading to a Palestinian state.
Reuters
Middle East News
US
Gaza
Palestinian
War
US
