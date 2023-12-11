News
More than 100 Israeli soldiers killed since the beginning of the military operation in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-11 | 01:57
More than 100 Israeli soldiers killed since the beginning of the military operation in Gaza
The Israeli army declared on Monday that over 100 of its soldiers have been killed since the start of the continuous ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.
In response to a question from AFP, the army clarified that the death toll of soldiers has risen to 101, following the revelation of the identities of three soldiers killed on Monday.
AFP
Middle East News
Israeli
Soldiers
Killed
Military
Operation
Gaza
