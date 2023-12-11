Four killed, including two Hezbollah members, in Israeli airstrikes near Damascus

Four people, including two Lebanese fighters from Hezbollah, were killed in Israeli airstrikes that targeted several locations around Damascus on Sunday night, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Monday.



Israel launched strikes at night targeting Hezbollah positions in the areas of Set Zaynab and Damascus International Airport, resulting in the "killing of two Lebanese fighters from Hezbollah and two Syrians working in the security of military headquarters" affiliated with the party, according to the Observatory.



AFP