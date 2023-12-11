Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war

2023-12-11 | 10:40
Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a meeting of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, expressed on Monday that: "Israel will be solely responsible for security in Gaza after the war."
 

Breaking Headlines

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Knesset

Foreign Affairs

Defense Committee

Gaza

