Turkish air strikes hit 13 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq

The Turkish Ministry of Defense said that the Turkish armed forces carried out airstrikes in northern Iraq on Monday, destroying 13 targets belonging to Kurdish militants and "neutralizing" several extremists in the attack.



In a statement on X, the ministry stated that the targets hit in the bombing included caves, shelters, and storage facilities believed to be used by the militants. It added that the airstrikes targeted areas in Hakurk, Gara, Qandil, and Metina in northern Iraq.



Turkey typically uses the word "neutralize" to refer to killing.



Reuters