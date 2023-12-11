Israeli Defense Minister: Israel has no intention of staying permanently in Gaza

2023-12-11 | 13:29
Israeli Defense Minister: Israel has no intention of staying permanently in Gaza
Israeli Defense Minister: Israel has no intention of staying permanently in Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday that Israel does not intend to stay permanently in the Gaza Strip and is open to discussing alternatives regarding who will control the Strip, as long as it is not hostile to Israel.

Gallant added that Israel is also open to the possibility of reaching an agreement with Hezbollah, supported by Iran, provided that this agreement includes a secure zone on the borders and proper guarantees.

Reuters
 

