Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday that a missile launched by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels struck a vessel flying the Norwegian flag while sailing off the coast of Yemen.



CENTCOM noted that there were no immediate reports of casualties resulting from the attack.



In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM revealed that the ship, named "Strinda," a chemical tanker, was hit by a cruise missile as it transited through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The missile was launched from an area controlled by the Houthi rebels in Yemen.



The statement further indicated that the vessel reported damage resulting in a fire on board, clarifying that there were no immediate reports of casualties.





AFP