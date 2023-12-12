News
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
Middle East News
2023-12-12 | 01:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday that a missile launched by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels struck a vessel flying the Norwegian flag while sailing off the coast of Yemen.
CENTCOM noted that there were no immediate reports of casualties resulting from the attack.
In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM revealed that the ship, named "Strinda," a chemical tanker, was hit by a cruise missile as it transited through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The missile was launched from an area controlled by the Houthi rebels in Yemen.
The statement further indicated that the vessel reported damage resulting in a fire on board, clarifying that there were no immediate reports of casualties.
AFP
Middle East News
Houthi
Missile
Norwegian
Tanker
Coast
Yemen
Casualties
