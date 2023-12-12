Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties

Middle East News
2023-12-12 | 01:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday that a missile launched by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels struck a vessel flying the Norwegian flag while sailing off the coast of Yemen. 

CENTCOM noted that there were no immediate reports of casualties resulting from the attack.

In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM revealed that the ship, named "Strinda," a chemical tanker, was hit by a cruise missile as it transited through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The missile was launched from an area controlled by the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The statement further indicated that the vessel reported damage resulting in a fire on board, clarifying that there were no immediate reports of casualties.


AFP

Middle East News

Houthi

Missile

Norwegian

Tanker

Coast

Yemen

Casualties

LBCI Next
UN General Assembly set to demand Gaza ceasefire
Complaint in Switzerland accuses Iran President of committing ‘crimes against humanity’
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:40

Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for strike on Norwegian tanker

LBCI
World News
2023-11-08

Houthis Confirm Downing of US Drone off the Coast of Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-06

Houthis say have launched ballistic missiles towards Israel's Eilat

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-05

WFP suspends activity in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:44

WHO expresses concern over health workers' detention in Gaza

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:35

Puma to end sponsorship of Israel's national football team next year

LBCI
Middle East News
03:17

Netanyahu's post-war vision: Gaza under Israeli military control with Palestinian Authority leadership

LBCI
Middle East News
02:40

Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for strike on Norwegian tanker

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-25

Tourism's revival: Empowering Lebanon's economy amid unemployment woes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-09

Abou Faour to LBCI: What Jumblatt seeks is to find common ground to build on

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:35

Puma to end sponsorship of Israel's national football team next year

LBCI
Middle East News
01:34

Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:43

Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war

LBCI
Middle East News
01:34

Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties

LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Gaza Health Ministry: Casualties' number from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:04

Global Refugee Forum: Addressing the Needs of 35 Million Refugees Worldwide

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More