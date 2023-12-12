Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for strike on Norwegian tanker

Middle East News
2023-12-12 | 02:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemen&#39;s Houthis claim responsibility for strike on Norwegian tanker
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for strike on Norwegian tanker

Yemen's Houthis declared on Tuesday that they carried out a military operation against the Norwegian commercial tanker STRINDA.

The Houthi military spokesman stated, "We targeted a Norwegian vessel heading to Israel with a naval missile after its crew refused to respond to warnings."

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Responsibility

Norwegian

Tanker

LBCI Next
Netanyahu's post-war vision: Gaza under Israeli military control with Palestinian Authority leadership
UN General Assembly set to demand Gaza ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:34

Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties

LBCI
World News
07:16

French frigate destroyed drone that targeted Norwegian tanker

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-03

Houthis claim responsibility for the attack on two ships in Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2023-11-08

Houthis Confirm Downing of US Drone off the Coast of Yemen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:33

France to host meeting on tackling Hamas financing, online activities

LBCI
World News
07:16

French frigate destroyed drone that targeted Norwegian tanker

LBCI
Middle East News
05:42

Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
05:36

Jordan says one soldier, several drug dealers killed in Syria border clash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-27

The Red Cross confirms the entry of the first medical team into Gaza since the start of the war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21

Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:16

Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:27

Lebanese designer Rami Kadi's 2024 vision: A sustainable fashion show unveiled in Dubai

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion

LBCI
Middle East News
01:34

Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:43

Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop

LBCI
Middle East News
05:42

Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:59

Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More