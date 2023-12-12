WHO expresses concern over health workers' detention in Gaza

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed his concern on Tuesday about the continued inspection of medical convoys in the Gaza Strip and the detention of health workers in the region.



He wrote on the X platform, that a mission led by the organization to Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza was stopped twice on Saturday for inspection while on its way to northern Gaza and during the return, adding that employees of the Palestine Red Crescent Society were detained twice.



He continued, "We are deeply concerned about prolonged checks and detention of health workers that put lives of already fragile patients at risk."



Reuters