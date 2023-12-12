Israeli forces raid Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, Health Ministry reports: Medical teams at risk

The Ministry of Health in Gaza stated on Tuesday that Israeli forces raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital after besieging and shelling it for several days.



In a statement attributed to Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, it affirmed that: "Israeli occupation forces are currently rounding up males, including medical staff, in the hospital courtyard."



It added that there are worries about their arrest or the arrest and liquidation of medical teams.



"We call on the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and the International Committee of the Red Cross to act immediately to save the lives of those in the hospital and protect them," said the statement.



