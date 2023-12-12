Four Palestinians killed in Israeli army incursion in Jenin, West Bank

Israeli forces killed four Palestinians early Tuesday during a new incursion into the city of Jenin in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.



The ministry did not provide any other details about the casualties, but the Red Crescent clarified that they were killed in an airstrike on the old town in Jenin.



The Red Crescent stated that a fifth person was injured with "serious" wounds.



The Director of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Jenin, Mahmoud al-Saadi, told AFP, "The four martyrs and the fifth injured person were attacked by an Israeli drone in the early morning hours."



Al-Saadi said that the drone "launched a missile towards a group of young men in the Al-Sibat area in the old town of Jenin."



A photographer for AFP reported that the Israeli army has been surrounding an area in the Jenin camp near the city since the early morning hours.



There has been no immediate comment from the Israeli army.



The Israeli army carries out frequent raids on the city of Jenin and its camp, claiming to pursue individuals accused of planning attacks against Israeli targets.



Since the start of the war in October between Israel and Hamas, more than 270 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by the Israeli army or settlers, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.



