Jordan says one soldier, several drug dealers killed in Syria border clash

The Jordanian army said on Tuesday it killed several smugglers during dawn clashes that left one of its soldiers dead as a large group of drug dealers crossed the border from Syria.



The army said smugglers, who had infiltrated under cover of heavy fog, fled back into Syria in the incident only a week after three smugglers were shot dead trying to smuggle large quantities of Captagon pills - a mix of amphetamines.



"A clash took place with tens of smugglers who fired at border guards and exploited poor visibility and heavy fog to cross the border. The engagement killed a number of them and the rest forced to flee deep inside Syrian territory," the army statement said.





Reuters