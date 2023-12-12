Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza

Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday that 20 out of the 105 Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip during the ground offensive were killed by friendly fire and in shooting accidents, according to new data released by the Israeli army and reported by local media.



Thirteen among them were killed by friendly fire, including air strikes, tank fire, and gunfire, The Times of Israel reported.



Some were also killed by accidental misfires or by shrapnel from explosives intentionally set off by Israeli forces.



Israeli media added that some soldiers were killed after being mistakenly identified as Hamas fighters.