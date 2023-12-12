Israeli airstrikes death toll in Gaza rises to 18,412

Middle East News
2023-12-12 | 08:36
High views
Israeli airstrikes death toll in Gaza rises to 18,412
Israeli airstrikes death toll in Gaza rises to 18,412

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 18,412 people since the start of the war, according to a statement from the Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry on Tuesday. 

The ministry stated briefly, "18,412 martyrs and over 50,000 injured since the beginning of the aggression on the sector." 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Gaza

Death

Israel

Airstrikes

Gaza

War

Hamas

Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
Complaint in Switzerland accuses Iran President of committing ‘crimes against humanity’
